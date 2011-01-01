With a love of flowers and gardening in mind, I decided to become a qualified florist whilst also being a part time Science Teacher. The name 'The Secret Florist' arose one day when a colleague found out that I was doing the course alongside teaching.

The course has given me a great insight into all aspects of floral design from colour, and texture choices to which flowers to use and how to make the most out of arrangements.

I am passionate about home gown flowers rather than buying from wholesale or from the internet and currently grow as many flowers as I can, either from my garden or from a flower field I am renting and cultivating with cut flowers.