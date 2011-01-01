With a love of flowers and gardening in mind, I decided to become a qualified florist whilst also being a part time Science Teacher. The name 'The Secret Florist' arose one day when a colleague found out that I was doing the course alongside teaching.
With a love of flowers and gardening in mind, I decided to become a qualified florist whilst also being a part time Science Teacher. The name 'The Secret Florist' arose one day when a colleague found out that I was doing the course alongside teaching.
The course has given me a great insight into all aspects of floral design from colour, and texture choices to which flowers to use and how to make the most out of arrangements.
I am passionate about home gown flowers rather than buying from wholesale or from the internet and currently grow as many flowers as I can, either from my garden or from a flower field I am renting and cultivating with cut flowers.
I offer a wide range of floral designs from classical wedding bouquets to wired head circlets and structural displays. Birthday, anniversary, Valentines Day, any occasion flowers as well as Christmas wreath making courses.
With the 'Flower Field', which is local to us in Banwell, I am planning to sell flowers from the field to local Florists and other people that want to be a 'secret florist' in their own homes.
I will offer Christmas wreath and table decoration making courses, which will run from the end of November from our house in Banwell and bookable from October.
I am also planning some workshops next year for hand tied bouquets and vase arrangements so watch this space!
113b High Street, Banwell, BS29 6AG, United Kingdom
