Living wreaths are becoming ever popular as people want to celebrate the start of a new floral year. This years workshop was hosted in the Lamb but I am planning on a new location for next year.
Using freshly picked local flowers you will learn about colour, form and texture and how to make a beautiful bouquet and vase design. Hosted at the Lamb pub in Axbridge and includes a delicious Ploughmans afterwards.
I run a range of Christmas wreath workshops in various locations, join one that suits you!
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